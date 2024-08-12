CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: York Take over Top Spot in the Table as Playoff Race Heats up

On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down all the action from week 18 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

York United moved to the top of the table with their win over Valour and Atlético Ottawa's blowout loss against Forge, Cavalry rejoined the CPL Shield conversation with a win at home against Halifax, and there's frustration at Pacific FC after losing again to rivals Vancouver FC to remain on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.

