CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: on Tour in Kelowna + York End Ottawa's Historic Unbeaten Run

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Mitchell Tierney and guest host Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down week ten of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

Friday night saw a wild back-and-forth match between Valour and Pacific in Winnipeg, York ended Atlético Ottawa's historic unbeaten streak on Saturday afternoon, before Forge rescued a point late against the still-winless Halifax Wanderers on Saturday night.

The weekend ended in Kelowna, British Columbia on Sunday, where the CPL played its first ever On Tour match, featuring Vancouver FC and Cavalry FC, as it looks to expand to new communities across the country.

We also discuss the Canadian men's national team's upcoming Copa America matches when producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end of the show for Stoppage Time.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.