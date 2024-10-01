CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Forge on Verge of CPL Shield, Tight Race Continues for Fifth

October 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke break down all of the action from matchweek 25!

Forge FC put one hand on the CPL Shield with a win over York United, Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC split the points at ATCO Field, Halifax Wanderers FC held Atlético Ottawa to a draw in the capital, and Valour FC launched themselves back into playoff contention with a big Monday night win over Pacific FC.

At the end of the show, producer Benedict Rhodes joins for a roundtable discussion about some of the league's top stories.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. --

