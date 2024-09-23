CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: Forge & Ottawa Clinch Playoff Spots, Race for Postseason Heats Up

On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, pres. by Volkswagen, Kristian Jack and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke break down all four matches from matchweek 24!

Forge FC and Atlético Ottawa clinched playoff spots this weekend, while Cavalry FC are hot on their heels after a big win at York Lions Stadium on Friday night. Valour and Halifax currently chase Pacific FC for the final playoff spot after all three teams drew matches over the weekend, while Vancouver's recent slide has them on the outside looking in at their BC rivals.

At the end of the show, producer Benedict Rhodes joins as well for a roundtable discussion about some of the league's most talked about stories.

