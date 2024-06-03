CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: Dramatic Comeback in Ottawa, Valour's Victorious Homecoming

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down all of the action from week eight of the 2024 season!

Forge dominated the 905 Derby once again, Pacific and Cavalry split the points in Langford, Ottawa came from behind very late to extend their record-breaking unbeaten streak, and Valour picked up a win in their first home game of the season.

Producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end to ask the hosts some questions on Stoppage Time. Send in any questions or comments you have for our hosts and we'll get to them every week!

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. --

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.