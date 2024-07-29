CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen: CPL Standings Shaken up by Four Thrilling Matches

July 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down all the action from week 16 of the 2024 season!

There were some big wins in Hamilton, Toronto, and Langford this weekend, and Cavalry climbed into a playoff spot with a needed win in Vanvcouver.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches.

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 29, 2024

