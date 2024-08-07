Could Zed Williams Win 2024 MVP?

August 7, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







Maryland Whipsnakes attackman Zed Williams is having his best PLL season yet with 29 points. After five straight hat tricks, he now leads the league in one-point goals. Watch all of his eight goals from Week 9 in Baltimore.

