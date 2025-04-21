Connor Shellenberger PLL Rookie Year Highlights
April 21, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
New York Atlas YouTube Video
Connor Shellenberger, the 2025 second overall pick from Virginia, exploded in his rookie year with the Denver Outlaws. We compiled his Top 10 Highlights from his first season as a pro.
