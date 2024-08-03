Comeback Game for Tucker Dordevic: Most Two-Pointers in a Single PLL Game
August 3, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
After missing the first half of the 2024 season due to injury, Tucker Dordevic has put the league BACK on notice. In Week 8, he tied the record for two-pointers in a game.
