Coffey Extends Home Run Streak to Six Games, Paez Strikes out 10 as Drive Down Tourists, 8-4

June 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Cutter Coffey knocked a home run in his sixth-straight game, and Jhostynxon Garcia and Miguel Ugueto added two-run homers as the Greenville Drive (25-37) defeated the Asheville Tourists (26-34), 8-4 Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Coffey continued to build on his consecutive-game home streak while knocking in a total of three RBI on the night. His two-run shot in the fifth put the game out of reach, boosting the Drive lead to 6-2. Miguel Ugueto followed up with his homer in the same inning, a two-run moonshot over the Greenville Monster that lifted the Drive to a commanding 8-2 lead. Coffey chipped in a RBI in the first on a ground out to second that put the Drive up 1-0 early.

Greenville's Jedixson Paez, piggybacking starter David Sandlin, picked up his second win of the season, ringing up 10 Tourists batters on the night. He worked 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and a home run without allowing a free pass.

Sandlin returned to the hill for Greenville after an over-month long stay on the injured list battling forearm tightness that forced him out of a start in May. He was on a strict 35-pitch pitch count. and made it 1.2 innings before reaching the mark. He struck out two in the outing while giving up a two-run homer that put Asheville in front 2-1.

Greenville closed the gap in the third with an Ahbram Liendo RBI-single and the Drive didn't look back. Jhostynxon Garica notched a two-run homer in the fourth, his sixth of the year, to put Greenville in front 4-2.

Austin Deming knocked a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-4 but Paez continued shutting down the Tourists after the big fly, retiring the next five Tourists, four of those on strikes including striking out the side in his final frame in the seventh.

Nathan Landry worked a 1.2 innings for Greenville throwing just six pitches in a hitless eighth inning. After picking up two quick outs in the ninth, the lefty out of Canada walked back-to-back batters prompting manager Iggy Suarez to turn to Cade Feeney to pick up the final outs. Feeney delivered, fanning Ryan Johnson for the final out.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Sunday, June 16th at 3:05 p.m. at Fluor Field for the series finale with the Tourists. Greenville leads the series, 3-2 and can clinch a series win with a victory tomorrow.

