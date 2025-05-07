CJ Kirst Goes First Overall to the Philadelphia Waterdogs: 2025 College Draft

May 7, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







With the First Overall Pick in the 2025 College Draft, the Philadelphia Waterdogs selected CJ Kirst (Attack, Cornell University).

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.