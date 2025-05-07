CJ Kirst Goes First Overall to the Philadelphia Waterdogs: 2025 College Draft
May 7, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
With the First Overall Pick in the 2025 College Draft, the Philadelphia Waterdogs selected CJ Kirst (Attack, Cornell University).
