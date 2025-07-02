Chaotic B.C. and Ontario Derbies, Halifax and Ottawa Win Again: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down a goal-filled matchweek 13 in the Canadian Premier League! -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 2, 2025

York United FC signs Luca Accettola to professional contract, loans Bergman to Estonia's Harju Jalgpallikool - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.