Sports stats

CPL Canadian Premier League

Chaotic B.C. and Ontario Derbies, Halifax and Ottawa Win Again: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down a goal-filled matchweek 13 in the Canadian Premier League! -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from July 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central