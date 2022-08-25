Captains Walk off Kernels in 11-Inning Epic

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (66-48) came back from five runs down and trailing by three in the ninth to win 10-9 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (68-48) on a Christian Cairo RBI single in the bottom of the eleventh inning on a sunny Wednesday evening at Classic Park.

With West Michigan winning tonight, Lake County stays with a two-game lead in the Midwest League East second-half standings.

Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Lake County got to bat. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from Wander Javier off Captains' starter Jack Leftwich. The right-hander would settle in and complete 3.2 innings getting nine strikeouts.

Lake County offensively would chip into the deficit in the middle innings. Joe Naranjo scored on a balk in the fourth and Petey Halpin powered a ball over the left field fence off newly entered Miguel Rodriguez in the sixth inning, to make it 5-3.

The Captains got a 1-2-3 fifth inning from Alaska Abney and Raymond Burgos left two runners on to finish a scoreless sixth.

In the seventh inning, Lake County knotted up the score. Aaron Bracho began the inning with a base on balls, moved to third off a Micael Ramirez double and score following a wild pitch. Christian Cairo would single home Ramirez to make it 5-5.

Cedar Rapids reclaimed the lead with two home runs. Charles Mack hammered a two-run shot in the eighth and Mikey Perez clubbed a solo shot in the ninth. Trey Benton would finish the ninth stranding a runner.

With one last chance, Lake County needed three. Aaron Bracho and Micael Ramirez singled which made Korey Holland the potential tying run. Holland on an 0-1 pitch lifted a ball over the right-center field wall, to tie the game. Kernels pitcher Hunter McMahon entered his appearance with two earned runs over 32.1 innings pitched, he allowed three in that inning.

In extras, Zach Hart got the ball for the Captains. After allowing the go-ahead runner to score, the right-hander got two strikeouts and a groundout. Lake County plastered a matching number nine in the score column after a Petey Halpin RBI single scored Alexfri Planez in the bottom of the tenth.

Cedar Rapids went down 1-2-3 in tenth as Zach Hart worked a clean eleventh. Micael Ramirez was removed from the game in the tenth meaning Mike Amditis entered and was the runner who started on second and was the final man to touch home.

