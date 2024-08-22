Brooklyn Football Club Enhances Game-Day Experience Through a Partnership with the Corcoran Group

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced it has entered a partnership with The Corcoran Group, New York City's top residential real estate brokerage known for its exceptional service and deep community roots. This partnership will enhance the fan experience at Brooklyn FC Men's and Women's games, starting with the 2024 season and running through December 2025.

"The matchday experience is the pinnacle of our engagement with our fans and the best reflection of the community we are building," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at BKFC. "Partnering with Corcoran allows us to offer unique game-day experiences and exciting digital activations that will bring fans closer to the action and Corcoran's outstanding services."

BKFC men's and women's fans can look forward to a dynamic digital scoreboard activation featuring gamified experiences like scratch-and-win and neighborhood trivia with branded giveaways.

"Brooklyn Football Club's vision for an enthusiastic, close-knit community around its teams is the perfect fit for our brand, as one of Corcoran's guiding principles is giving back to the communities we serve," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "Not only will this collaboration enhance BKFC's gameday experience, it will deepen the meaningful connections between our agents and the Brooklyn community."

