Brennan O'Neill Opens up About Becoming 'The Guy'

Published on December 9, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

New York Atlas YouTube Video







Kyle Harrison sits down with Brennan O'Neill - one of the most hyped lacrosse players of the modern era - for an unfiltered conversation about pressure, expectations, development, and learning to love the game for the right reasons. Brennan reflects on being watched on field since 8th grade, committing early, dealing with new-media hype, transitioning from Duke to the PLL as a #1 pick, and how he built his game piece by piece from legends like John Grant Jr., Mark Matthews, and Paul Rabil. He also breaks down his iconic "flow state" fourth quarter in Charlotte and why he believes his best lacrosse is still ahead.

Conversations with a Hall of Famer brings together icons from the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame with today's biggest stars for raw, unfiltered, generational conversations.

Episode two with Brennan O'Neill drops on Tuesday December 9th followed by Marcus Holman on the 11th.

00:00 - Opening 00:15 - Brennan's Early Lacrosse Development 03:16 - Media Hype & High Expectations 06:58 - #1 Pick in the PLL 08:25 - Developing the Best Version of Himself 10:06 - What Makes Brennan a Unique Player 11:56 - First Year in the PLL 13:30 - The Charlotte 4th Quarter Takeover 15:01 - Year Two: Comfort, Confidence & Growth 17:21 - Explosive Emotion 18:06 - The Next 15 Years

