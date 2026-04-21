Breaking Down the Aidan Maguire Pick, the Dillon Ward Trade, & Takeaways from WLL Draft: the Scoop
Published on April 21, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
On the first episode of The Scoop with host Joe Keegan Archers beat writer Zach Carey talks about why Utah went with Aidan Maguire as the number one pick. Then Redwoods beat writer Phil Shore joins the show to break down the Redwoods roster and the Dillon Ward trade. Finally Joe is joined by Kylie Ohlmiller Rees to discuss the key takeaways from the first-ever WLL College Draft.
0:00 - Start 1:50 - Archers Draft Aidan Maguire 4:59 - Dillon Ward Trade 7:44 - WLL College Draft
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