Boston Sports Fans Are DIFFERENT
August 22, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Boston Cannons YouTube Video
These two Boston Cannons superfans got to go behind-the-scenes during the legendary franchise's return home.
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 22, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Cannons Stories
- Brian Holman Named Head Coach and General Manager of Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Premier Lacrosse League Announces Sean Quirk as 2021 Head Coach for Cannons LC
- Premier Lacrosse League Relaunch Boston Cannons as Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Major League Lacrosse and Premier Lacrosse League Merge