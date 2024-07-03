Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
Wednesday night's matchup between the Louisville Bats and the Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Since the Bats and Indians do not meet at Louisville Slugger Field again during the 2024 season, the game will be made up in Indianapolis at a date to be determined during one of the Bats' trips to Victory Field.
Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2024 Louisville Bats regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.
The Bats continue their series with the Indians on Independence Day at Victory Field. Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
