Bats Falter, RailCats Lose Tenth in a Row

August 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Fargo, ND) The American Association season was entering the home stretch, and the RailCats have lost nine games in a row for the longest losing streak for any team this season. After leading going into the ninth and Fargo rallied, the RailCats attempted to retaliate and even out the series to end the losing streak. Going with Chris Erwin to face Fargo-Moorhead who had defeated Fargo a month ago with five no-hit innings.

With two runners on and two outs, Kona Quiggle punched a ball into right field to score one run and a bad throw from LG Castillo would bring in Alec Olund to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-0 lead. Drew Ward would get a bloop double into left field to plate Olund and extend the lead.

Chris Erwin would go five innings and allow just one earned run from the three that scored when he was on the mound. Jose Contreras took matters into his own hands, after drawing a walk and stealing second, Gio Diaz singled into center to score in Contreras and cut into the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth RedHawks had two runners in scoring position after an error, and Juan Fernandez would capitalize on the mistake and scored in two more RedHawks to ballon the lead to 5-1.

Kona Quiggle fell over in center field and Contreras would benefit with a standup triple for his second of the season. Gio Diaz would score him again and that would be the last run the 'Cats scores and the 'Hawks took the series a day early. The final from Newman Outdoor Field was 5-2.

The series ends tomorrow at 12:30 for the final game between these two clubs in 2024. Peyton Long will face Colten Davis, the broadcast will be on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.