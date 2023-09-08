Aces to Offer $7.75 Tickets for Fans for All Remaining Home Games
September 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: The Reno Aces will be offering a limited-time flash sale, the final one of the 2023 season. Presented by Reno's Classic Rock @ 105.7 RFM, the "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "FANS."
WHEN: Friday, September 8th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 29th, when the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2023
- Aces to Offer $7.75 Tickets for Fans for All Remaining Home Games - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Topple Space Cowboys - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Cats Lead Briefly but Fall in Game Three to Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Bliss-Ful Thursday Ryan Bliss: 3-For-3, Triple, 2 Runs, on Base 5X (2 BB) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ninth-Inning Rally Powers E-Train Past Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Edged by Express, 11-10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Adams Breaks Franchise Record in Steals Thursday - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.