Aces to Offer $7.75 Tickets for Fans for All Remaining Home Games

September 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: The Reno Aces will be offering a limited-time flash sale, the final one of the 2023 season. Presented by Reno's Classic Rock @ 105.7 RFM, the "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "FANS."

WHEN: Friday, September 8th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 29th, when the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

