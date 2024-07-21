Sports stats



A Conversation with the "Nick Saban" of Lacrosse... Bill Tierney

July 21, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
7X NCAA Champion Coach Bill Tierney came out of retirement in March of 2024 to coach the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League.
