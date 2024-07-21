A Conversation with the "Nick Saban" of Lacrosse... Bill Tierney

July 21, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







7X NCAA Champion Coach Bill Tierney came out of retirement in March of 2024 to coach the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.