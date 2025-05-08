2025 PLL Junior Championships Draft Presented by Whirlpool

May 8, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Following a nationwide series of training camps with over 700 youth players (U12 & U14), 370 athletes will be drafted to represent PLL teams this August in Boston. The event will feature Mike and Paul Rabil, PLL pros, and more.

