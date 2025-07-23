2025 MLR Championship Fan Festival Recap

July 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







The biggest rugby party North America has ever seen

Fans from across North America came together to celebrate the game like never before. Relive the best moments from this year's Fan Festival, an unforgettable day packed with food, music, giveaways, rugby activations, and appearances from your favorite players.

From try zones to photo ops Live entertainment and local eats Exclusive merch and fan giveaways Behind-the-scenes with MLR stars

Whether you were there or missed it, this recap brings the energy, passion, and community of MLR fans straight to your screen.

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹







Major League Rugby Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.