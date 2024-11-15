2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Final Previews

November 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







From 16 clubs to 8 and now 4! Who will advance to the 2024 USL Championship Final? Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they preview Saturday night's Conference Final matchups. Let us know your predictions and watch the action on Saturday on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 15, 2024

RIFC Travels to No. 2 Charleston Battery on Saturday for Eastern Conference Finals - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.