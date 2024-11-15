Sports stats



United Soccer League Championship

2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Final Previews

November 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


From 16 clubs to 8 and now 4! Who will advance to the 2024 USL Championship Final? Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they preview Saturday night's Conference Final matchups. Let us know your predictions and watch the action on Saturday on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network!
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 15, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central