#10 on the 2024 Players Top 50, Asher Nolting: Film Breakdown

December 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







Asher Nolting finished second in points & assists in the PLL in 2024. As voted on by the players, he was ranked #10 on the 2024 Players Top 50. Ryan Boyle breaks down some of Nolting's BEST game film from the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.