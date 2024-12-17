#10 on the 2024 Players Top 50, Asher Nolting: Film Breakdown
December 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Boston Cannons YouTube Video
Asher Nolting finished second in points & assists in the PLL in 2024. As voted on by the players, he was ranked #10 on the 2024 Players Top 50. Ryan Boyle breaks down some of Nolting's BEST game film from the 2024 season.
