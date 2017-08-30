Vega and Mares named to Team of the Week

News Release

MIAMI - The Miami FC is coming off its fourth-straight victory with a shutout against Puerto Rico FC. The dominant performance has landed goalkeeper Daniel Vega, midfielder Dylan Mares and forward Jaime Chávez on the Fall Week 5 Team of the Week.

Chávez has been on an absolute tear for the Miami FC recently. He is directly responsible for five of the Orange and Blue\'s seven goals. During the Miami FC\'s four-match win streak, Chávez has scored three goals and tallied two assists, scored a goal in three consecutive matches and netted two match-winners

Mares was crucial in the victory over Puerto Rico, assisting on both Miami FC goals, which lifted the Orange and Blue into first place in the Fall Season Standings. During the Miami FC\'s win streak, he also provided a goal in a 3-1 victory that kicked off the Orange and Blue's accent to the top of the standings.

Vega has been indispensable for the Miami FC since day one and his performance against Puerto Rico proved why. The Argentinian faced a staggering seven shots on his goal and stopped all seven. This marks his 10th shutout of the season, most in the NASL. Vega has been in peak form during the Miami FC\'s win streak, making 22 saves, allowing only one goal and posting three shutouts.

The Miami FC is back at Riccardo Silva Stadium, this Saturday, September 2 to take on Puerto Rico FC on Back to School Night. The Orange and Blue stay home for a midweek clash against the New York Cosmos, Wednesday, September 6 for College Night!

