Bombers Bats Explode in Big Blowout Win

News Release

Bryan/College Station, Texas (June 16, 2017)-The Bombers, much like their fans, hit the jackpot during Casino Night and the "9 innings of winnings" hosted by Nutrabolt Stadium, as the Bombers rout the Twins 18-2 on Friday.

The Bombers didn't waste much time, putting up a run in the first inning, then 3 more in the 2nd inning off of a Kyle O'Keefe home run over the left field wall.

In the 3rd, the Bombers rolled across 8 runs on 4 hits, taking advantange of the struggling Twins pitching staff, and convrting at the plate. Chase Calabuig, in his Bombers debut, doubled a home a trio of base-runners in the inning and helped really open things up.

After the Bombers opened the 12-2 lead, Broc Bosse followed suit (no pun intended) and settled-in with 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 K, and 2 BB. Dayden Lane then followed suit with one of the best outings of the season with 2 IP, 4 Ks and 6 batters faced and no hits.

From then on out, the runs continued to pour in with 5 in the 5th, and 1 more in the 7th to make it 18-2, and all but solidify the victory to get back on track.

On a night with a jam-packed Nutrabolt Stadium, a fireworks show presented by College Station Hilton, and a wonderful car-show presented by CarDoc, Broc Bosse picks up the win and the Bombers grow their lead in the TCL standings back to 2 games over Acadiana who had the night off.

The Bombers hit the road Saturday morning to take on Victoria at Riverside Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm sday and you can catch the pre-game show starting at 6:45pm all on Willy 1550, and radioaggieland.com.

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers continue their Drive For Five, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombersbaseball.

