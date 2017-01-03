Pro Team Tryouts Coming in February

(Harrisburg, PA - January 3, 2017) - Have you thought about going pro? The Harrisburg City Islanders Football Club will be hosting their third open pro-team tryout for the 2017 season for anyone who missed the first two! This two-day tryout series will provide interested players the opportunity to showcase their skills to our coaches and other integral decision makers from our club, in hopes of joining one of the USL's original franchises. We are excited to see some new talent!

Tryouts will be held on February 13th and February 14th at In the Net Sports Complex.

Please click the TWO links below to register, pay and provide a waiver form online:

1) To Register: 2016 Harrisburg City Islanders Tryout Registration Form and Payment Form

2) 2016 Waiver Form

Tryout Information:

The tryout will take place at In the Net Sports Complex (798 Airport Rd, Palmyra, PA 17078) on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Times are subject to change. All tryout participants should plan to arrive early for registration.

There is a registration fee of $150 for all applicants that register by Friday, February 10, 2017 at noon. Late applicants will only be reviewed upon availability. The late registration fee will be $175. Payments must be received before the coaching staff will review your application. Following registration, trialists will receive detailed information including directions, hotel and dining options in the area.

All trialists must be in the country to register. All student-athletes should confirm eligibility to participate with their respective college, university, NCAA, or other governing body. The tryout will consist of a warm-up, shooting, small sided and full field games. Attendance on all training sessions during both days is required.

Tryout Schedule:

Monday, February 13:

8:00 A.M. to 8:45 A.M. - Player Registration

9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. - Training with break for lunch

Tuesday, February 14:

9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. - Training

Address:

In the Net Sports Complex

798 Airport Rd.

Palmyra, PA 17078

Facility & Equipment:

Turf field. There will be no locker room or changing room. There are restrooms on site. Cleats and shin guards must be worn at all times during the tryout. Players will be responsible for bringing their own training gear.

Questions:

Please send all questions regarding tryouts to john@cityislanders.com .

Harrisburg City Islanders Office can be reached at (717) 441-4625.

How to Apply:

1) Click the links above to register online OR

2) Print the forms off and mail or fax to the Harrisburg City Islanders Front Office

Mailing Address: 2090 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110, Attn: ProTryouts

Harrisburg City Islanders, 2090 Linglestown Road, Suite 105, Harrisburg, PA 17110

