FC Cincinnati Blanks Saint Louis FC 2-0

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati forward Danni KÓ§nig's second-half goal paired with a Saint Louis FC own goal powered the Orange and Blue to a 2-0 victory on Sat. at Nippert Stadium. It was the second of three head-to-head matchups of the season between the two clubs. With the win, FCC blanked STLFC for the second time this season, outscoring them 10-2 in four matches.

"It was an overall great performance, we grabbed three points, and I think it was one of the better overall offensive performances this year," said FCC Head Coach Alan Koch postgame, when asked about his team's execution. "I assess each game individually, both games we put in good performances, and we continue to get better."

In the seventh minute, FCC (5-5-5) jumped ahead when midfielder Corben Bone received a pass from defender Tyler Polak above the center circle. Bone surveyed the turf and lofted the ball ahead to forward Andrew Wiedeman, who escaped the back line of the Saint Louis defense. Wiedeman tried a shot from inside the box as Saint Louis goalkeeper Adam Grinwis sprinted out to block the shot and deflected the ball, but Saint Louis defender AJ Cochran scored an own goal off the deflection to give FCC an early 1-0 advantage.

FCC nearly added to their lead in the 42nd minute when midfielder Kenney Walker sent the ball downfield to a sprinting Wiedeman. From outside the box, Wideman right-footed a shot that passed by Grinwis and hit the right goal post, ricocheting back into play.

After the first half concluded, it was FCC that held a 9-4 advantage in total shots, including seven shots from inside the box and six shots on target. Wiedeman and forward Djiby each accounted for two shots on target.

In the 66th minute, Walker sent a hard-hit ball from just outside the box that bounced off Bone and ended up in the possession of FCC midfielder Jimmy McLaughlin near the left side of the box. Grinwis left the goal in defense of McLaughlin, who crossed the ball toward KÓ§nig on the right side of the six-foot box. KÓ§nig, who had just entered the game in the 64th minute for Djiby, right-footed a shot into the back of the net to give the Orange a Blue a 2-0 lead. It was KÓ§nig's fourth goal on the season.

When asked about his goal, KÓ§nig replied, "It was a great goal and I didn't realize it may have been my first touch of the night, but I don't notice these things."

FCC finished the match with 12 total shots (seven on target) to Saint Louis' eight (three on target). On the defensive side, Walker led the Orange and Blue with eight tackles.

Tonight's match saw 20,125 in attendance and marked the third straight home game for FCC with over 20,000 in attendance. The Orange and Blue have five such games overall on the season.

FCC returns to the turf Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Chicago Fire SC (MLS). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at Nippert Stadium and will be aired live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

