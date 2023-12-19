Zydeco Offensive Struggles Continues, Fall 7-3

Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco headed East to Biloxi, Mississippi to take on the Sea Wolves, kicking off their 19-game road trip. After beating the Sea Wolves 7-6 on Thursday night, the Zydeco were looking to pick up another win and keep pace in the continental division.

However, things didn't go as planned for the Zydeco, dropping the game 7-3. In the first period, the Sea Wolves recorded goals from Kyle Russel and Joakim Nillson to take a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Things wouldn't get any easier for the Zydeco to begin the second period, giving up a goal to Yianni Liarakos just 14 seconds in to make in 3-0. The Sea Wolves wouldn't stop there, adding two more goals in the period. Don Carter Jr. would record the only goal for the Zydeco in the second period, making it 5-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of hockey.

In the third period, Liarakos would record a shorthanded goal just 10 seconds into the third. The Sea Wolves would go on to close the game out 7-3, with Adamo Asselin and Noah Robinson netting the last two for the Zydeco.

With their second straight loss, the Zydeco now fall to 4-13-1-1-0 on the season. As for the Sea Wolves, they now improve to 7-10-1-1-0, jumping to third place in the division.

The Zydeco will play the Sea Wolves for the next six games in their schedule. Both teams will meet on December 26th in Mississippi.

