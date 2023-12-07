Zydeco Look to Gain Ground in Division, Host Bobcats

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco will welcome the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats to town for another two-game series at the Raising Cane's River Center. Baton Rouge enters this series with a record of 2-11-0-1-0. Meanwhile, Wytheville sits at 2-9-2-0-1.

THE LAST TIME:

Both teams clashed for the first time in franchise history back in November in a two-game series at the Raising Cane's River Center. The two teams put on a show at Raising Cane's River Center in a thrilling series to avoid last place in the division.

In game one of the series, the Zydeco opened the game with a goal from Austin Weber, bringing the record-setting 4,100 fans to their feet. However, the Zydeco's lead was short-lived after giving up three unanswered goals to the Bobcats, with one of the goals coming on the penalty kill.

The Zydeco entered the third period down 3-1 in the game, leaving most fans believing another loss would be on the horizon with the Zydeco on a five-game losing streak. However, Baton Rouge rallied from their two-goal deficit, with a goal from Weber and a tying goal from Cody Rodgers to force overtime.

With two goals in the game already, Weber found himself alone in the high slot in OT and snapped it past Connor Green to end the game 4-3. The Zydeco completed the comeback after trailing by two goals in the third period. Weber was crowned the first star of the game. He also became the first player in Zydeco history to record a hat trick.

After winning game one, the Zydeco looked for their first series sweep in franchise history in game two. They got off to a fast start, scoring two quick goals in the first period. However, after leading 2-0 heading into the second, their lead didn't last. As the Zydeco did in game one the night before, the Bobcats scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead late in the third.

After what was the most exciting win in franchise history, it was quickly followed by their most gut-wrenching loss in game two. The Zydeco gave up a goal with eight seconds left to go in the third period to Dominik Matonak who found himself alone in front of the net and beat Greg Hussey on the glove side which split the series between the two teams.

Recent Transactions:

Before entering the final month of the Calendar year, the Zydeco gave their team a "makeover" after starting the season 1-10-0-1-0. They made 11 transactions, including trades, free agent signings, releases, and new hires.

Here is the list of their current roster changes:

Kyle Stevens (F): Traded from Wytheville for future considerations

Brice French (D): Traded from Wytheville for future considerations

Cody Rodgers (D): Traded to Elmira River Sharks for Edgars Ozolinsh

Tyler Larwood (F): Signed as an FA

Jake Cox (F): Signed as an FA

Blake Cudmore (D): Released on waivers

Liam Little (F): Released on waivers

Tristan McKay (D): Released on waivers

Brandon Lucchesi (F): Released on waivers

Paul MacLean: Dismissed as Head Coach

M.J. Graham: Hired as head coach

Things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Zydeco after splitting their last series with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. It included their biggest win against an opponent (5-1 vs MSW). They'll look to carry that into this series against the Bobcats on Friday.

BATTLE FOR THE BASEMENT:

This is a must-win series for the Zydeco. At the midpoint of the season, the team currently sits at the bottom of the continental division with eight points. However, they aren't far behind the Bobcats who are fifth place with 10 points. If the Zydeco can sweep the series, they'll have a comfortable cushion to separate themselves from the Bobcats and aim to chase down the fourth-place Port Huron Prowlers, who currently have 16 points. It's a vital series to win if the home team wants to turn their season around.

FORMER TEAMMATES:

The Bobcats will be up against a few old faces in this series, who now play for the Zydeco. That includes their former captain, Kyle Stevens, and Brice French. Stevens played 13 games for the Bobcats this season, tallying 13 points (6G-7A-13P). Two of his assists came against the Zydeco in their 3-2 come-from-behind victory in game two.

French has already skated in two games with the Zydeco, making his presence felt on the ice last week against Mississippi. During his time in Wytheville, he skated in 10 games for the Bobcats, posting four points (1G-3A-4P). He'll be reunited with his former Captain in Stevens, their first time playing against the Bobcats since the trade.

SCORING FIRST:

In their last five games, the Zydeco have scored the first goal of the game. However, during that span, they have struggled to finish games, going 2-3-0 during that span of games. This has been an area of concern for the Zydeco as of late since they are 0-5-0 when surrendering the first goal of that game.

REMAINING SERIES (TIED 1-1):

Nov. 24 @ Baton Rouge: Bobcats 3, Zydeco 4 (OT)

Nov. 25 @ Baton Rouge: Bobcats 3, Zydeco 2

Dec. 8: Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats @ Baton Rouge Zydeco

Dec. 9: Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats @ Baton Rouge Zydeco

Dec. 15: Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats @ Baton Rouge Zydeco

Feb. 2: Baton Rouge Zydeco @ Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats

Feb. 3: Baton Rouge Zydeco @ Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats

Feb. 4: Baton Rouge Zydeco @ Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats

Feb. 24: Baton Rouge Zydeco @ Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats

Feb. 25: Baton Rouge Zydeco @ Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats

Tickets for each game this week are available athttps://www.brprohockey.com/tickets or you can watch the game at the link below:

https://youtube.com/@BatonRougeZydeco?si=fJKYRu2SXw9MfcA3

