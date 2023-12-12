Zydeco Dominate Bobcats, Win 5-1

BATON ROUGE, LA - With playoff aspirations insight, the Zydeco made sure not to let the opportunity pass them as they dominated the Bobcats offensively to win the game 5-1 on Friday night.

The Zydeco dominated the opening 20 minutes of hockey, netting three goals on 13 shots. Defensively, they limited the Bobcats to only six shots in the period. In the period, the Zydeco found goals from Scott Shurrock, Jake Cox, and Curtis Hansen which made it 3-0 in the first.

During the second period, the Bobcats pressured the Zydeco offensively. Picking up a goal from Jakub Volf, to make it 3-1. However, things unfolded for the Bobcats on the power play. With a chance to make it a one-goal game, the Bobcats surrendered two short-handed goals on the same power play; giving the Zydeco a 5-1 lead. M.J. Graham and Jake Cox picked up the goals for the home team.

The third period didn't get any better for the Bobcats, being held to just nine shots. As tensions escalated in the final period, Christian Pavlas and Jakub Volf were ejected from the game. The Zydeco went on to win the game 5-1.

With the win, Baton Rouge jumped the Bobcats in the continental division for fifth place in the standings, improving to 3-11-0-1-0. Now, they will look to take all six points in the weekend series, with their first series sweep in franchise history.

