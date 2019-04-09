Zunica Leads Sod Poodles to First-Ever Home Win

April 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles' clean-up batter Brad Zunica led the home team to their first win ever at HODGETOWN with a two-home run, five RBI night, marking the team's second win of 2019. Amarillo won by a final score of 8-2.

The Sod Poodles wasted no time opening up the scoring in Tuesday's game when first basemen Zunica hit his fourth home run of the season to give Amarillo the early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, the Amarillo offense exploded with five runs to extend their lead to 7-0. The first two runs came via a Buddy Reed two-RBI single to center field scoring Peter Van Gansen and Nate Easley. Zunica followed with a second home run, a three-run home run to right field, marking his fifth home run in six games.

Amarillo and Midland would trade runs in the third inning to make an 8-1 difference in favor of the Sod Poodles.

Sod Poodles right-handed starter Emmanuel Ramirez was lights out in game two after allowing just one run on four hits and striking out six Midland batters in his first start of the 2019 season. The Amarillo bullpen would take over in the top of the seventh with Blake Rogers in his second appearance of the season. Rogers spanned six innings allowing four hits and striking out six.

Andres Munoz and Kazuhisa Makita would both come on in the ninth inning to secure the Sod Poodles first ever victory at HODGETOWN by the score of 8-2.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds finish up their three-game series tomorrow night at HODGETOWN. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m.

NOTES

Welcome Home: The Sod Poodles collected their first-ever home victory on the season after defeating the Midland RockHounds by a score of 8-2 Tuesday at HODGETOWN. Amarillo is currently 2-4 on the season and trail first-place Frisco by 2.5 games.

Driving Them In: Buddy Reed drove in three of the Sod Poodles eight runs Tuesday against the Midland RockHounds. Reed now has six RBI on the season. Last season, Reed drove in 62 runs with High-A Lake Elsinore.

Ramirez Dominates: In Emmanuel Ramirez's first start of the season, he was lights outs. Ramirez went six innings with six strikeouts and only allowed four hits, improving to a 1-0 record.

Clean Slate: The Amarillo Sod Poodles have played two consecutive games without committing an error. This is the first time this season the Sod Poodles have accomplished the feat.

The Zunica Show: Sod Poodles first baseman Brad Zunica has continued his 2019 tear. In the first six games of the season, Zunica is 10-for-21 with five home runs, 10 RBI, and three walks. The Illinois native belted 17 home runs and 60 RBI with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018.

More Is Always Better: Brad Zunica, Buddy Reed, and Jorge Ona all had a multi-hit game Tuesday against the RockHounds. The Sod Poodles have recorded seven multi-hit games in their six total played this season (Zunica 4, Reed 1, Ona 2).

Playing Long Ball: The Sod Poodles have hit 10 home runs this season in six games and lead the Texas League. The Arkansas Travelers are three home runs behind the Sod Poodles with seven. Brad Zunica has five of Amarillo's eight home runs, followed by Jorge Ona who has hit two long balls for the Sod Poodles.

The Mighty 'Pen: In the first four games of 2019, the Sod Poodles bullpen has allowed just five earned runs in 19.1 combined innings. The bullpen has also struck out 29 opposing batters and only walking nine batters.

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles will finish up their three-game series with the Midland RockHounds as well look to pick up their first ever series win in franchise history. Tomorrow's probable starters are lefty Adrian Morejon for the Sod Poodles and righty Brian Howard for the RockHounds.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.