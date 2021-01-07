Zuhlsdorf Scores in Debut, Greenville Falls in OT

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a season-high four goals, but fell short to the Wheeling Nailers, 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville's point streak pushes to four consecutive games in the overtime loss (2-0-1-1).

In the first period, Matt Wedman scored a bank shot from beneath the goal line at 7:02 to give the Swamp Rabbits an early advantage. Wheeling answered at 11:55 to even the game at one in the first period. Cody Sylvester tallied unassisted for his first goal of the campaign and later added a helper. The Nailers scored again before the period's close on a shorthanded breakaway goal by Lawton Courtnall at 16:33

Next period, Greenville tied the score after Frank Hora connected with Joey Haddad from behind the net for a quick, point-blank chance at 3:28.

Wheeling countered with Ryan Scarfo adding his first goal of the season at 5:02 of the middle stanza, but Max Zimmer punched back for the Swamp Rabbits. Zimmer crept into the low-slot and buried a pass from the wing by Greg Meireles to knot the score at 3-3 before second intermission.

In the final stanza, Ryan Zuhlsdorf provided Greenville with a 4-3 advantage at 4:18 courtesy of his professional goal. Greenville's lead was erased 23 seconds later with Sean Josling's equalizer at 4:41.

Sudden-death overtime was required, and the Swamp Rabbits ran into penalty trouble. Matt Wedman was boxed for tripping at 3:08 and Samuel Jardine was called for a high-sticking infraction at 4:18 to provide a 5-on-3 power play in overtime for Wheeling. On the two-man advantage, Matt Alfaro converted his own rebound after John Lethemon made the initial save to walk-off the game.

Greenville's record remains at .500 and shifts to 3-3-1-1. The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday night to kick off back-to-back road meetings against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on both nights.

