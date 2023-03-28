Zoz, Lance Return for Third Season

March 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - LHP David Zoz and RHP Carson Lance will return to the club for a third straight season in 2023.

Both have been stalwarts in Lincoln's bullpen over the last two years and will feature prominently again this upcoming year.

Zoz returns after appearing in 38 games in relief last year. The left-hander went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA and struck out 47 hitters in 41 and 1/3 innings. This upcoming year marks Zoz's third in professional baseball after he made his debut with Lincoln in 2021. As a rookie, Zoz tossed 18 and 2/3 innings across 15 outings and struck out 19 batters without allowing a home run.

Zoz came to Lincoln from Middle Tennessee State, where he went 9-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 51 outings and seven starts, tossing 104 and 2/3 collegiate innings in his MTSU career.

Lance is also back for his third season with the 'Dogs, having appeared in 57 games with Lincoln under manager Brett Jodie. Lance had one of Lincoln's best all-time strikeout seasons in 2021, with 70 in 59 innings - a rate of 10.7 strikeouts-per-nine, good for fifth all-time for a 'Dogs pitcher.

A former 16th-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2017, Lance is 4-6 with a 5.80 ERA in his Saltdogs career, and he has 105 career strikeouts in 90 innings - a rate of 10.5 per nine.

Last year, Lance made 30 appearances and struck out 35 hitters in 31 innings.

Stay tuned all offseason long for information regarding the 2023 season, including tickets, group sales, promotions and more! Visit saltdogs.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 28, 2023

Zoz, Lance Return for Third Season - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.