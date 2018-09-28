Zerjav Named MWL Executive of the Year; Rattlers Nominated for John H. Johnson Award

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Midwest League has given the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a pair of honors. Team president and general manager Rob Zerjav is the 2018 Executive of the Year for the league and the Rattlers are the Midwest League's nominee for the national John H. Johnson Award.

The John H. Johnson Award is presented annually by Minor League Baseball to recognize the "complete baseball franchise-based on franchise stability, contributions to league stability, contributions to baseball in the community, and promotion of the baseball industry". The award is named after John Johnson, who was the president of Minor League Baseball from 1979 to 1988.

The Timber Rattlers are up against nominees from the other leagues involved in Minor League Baseball. The national winner will announced at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The nomination for the organization and the personal award are a testament to the hard work and teamwork put in by everyone within our organization," said Zerjav. "The nomination for the John H. Johnson Award means a lot to our team as this season got off to such a rough start with snow and the mid-April winter storm. No one on staff gave up and everyone worked even harder to make sure the 2018 season was a success."

"The Executive of the Year Award is very humbling for me as there are so many great executives in the Midwest League and I consider them all friends," continued Zerjav. "To be recognized by your peers is always rewarding, but I also look at this award as a team achievement. Everyone who works for the Timber Rattlers - from our front office staff to our game day employees - is so passionate and dedicated to creating a great customer service and entertainment experience for our fans. I am proud to work with each and every one of them."

This is the third time Zerjav has been named as the Midwest League's Executive of the Year. He also won the award in 2007 and 2012.

The Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin native started with the Timber Rattlers as an intern in 1997. He worked his way up through the front office and was named President and General Manager in 2003.

