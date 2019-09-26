Zemlicka Returns, Lijdsman Added

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday the addition of two defensemen to the training camp roster. Vojtech Zemlicka and Chris Lijdsman have each signed agreements to join the team for camp.

Zemlicka first joined the Rail Yard Dawgs in November of 2018 after opening the seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears. He appeared in 33 games for Roanoke and had nine assists and a +1 plus/minus rating. The Czech Republic native spent the bulk of the 2017-18 season with the now defunct Mississippi RiverKings.

"Zemmy is a true team player and will do anything for team success," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "After an injury-riddled year last year I'm excited to see him healthy this season."

Lijdsman appeared in all 56 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2018-19 season and netted three goals along with 11 assists and 54 penalty minutes. The 6'2 defenseman is entering his fourth professional season as he spent the 2016-17 season with Tours in France and skated with ECC Preussen Berlin in Germany during the 2017-18 campaign.

"Lijdsman brings a hard-nosed veteran presence to our roster," said Bremner. "He was incredibly frustrating to play against last year when he was with Pensacola so I'm pumped to have him on our side this year."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

