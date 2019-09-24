Zeldes Hired as New Fan Experience Director

The Battle Creek Bombers are pleased to announce the hiring of Justin Zeldes as the new Fan Experience Director. Justin spent the summer of 2019 as in intern in the Ballpark Operations department for the Bombers. When asked about his experience this past summer, Justin said "I loved interacting with the incredible fans here in Battle Creek. They are extremely friendly, and they really know their baseball. I look forward to helping create an even better experience for them at the ballpark in 2020 and beyond."

Justin comes to the Bombers after graduating from Ohio University in 2019 with a degree in Sport's Management. He spent the summer of 2018 interning with the I94 rival Kalamazoo Growlers, but is thrilled to have landed here in Battle Creek. "Battle Creek just has a different atmosphere. The fans really care about the team on the field, and they treat the players and staff like members of thier own family. I love the small town feel and couldn't ask for a better place to start my career in sports."

Bombers' General Manager Tyler Shore is also excited to have Zeldes on board. "When we look for young people to hire in the front office, we have a couple key qualities we are searching for. One is the ability to be flexible and work in many different roles. Working in sports requires you to juggle many different responsiblities and Justin showed a great ability to do just that duirng the 2019 season. The other thing we look for is someone who can connect with our fans on a personal level. We believe Justin will do a fantastic job at that and will help the best fans in baseball create even more aweseme memories at the ballpark in 2020."

Zeldes will be taking over the role previously held by Brian Nordstrom, who is moving on from the team after two years. "Brian was a tremendous asset to this organizaiton and he will definitely be missed but we feel like Justin is in a great position to fill those shoes" said Shore.

Justin grew up in San Antonio, Texas and is an avid fan of the San Antonio Spurs. In his free time, he enjoys playing various sports and spending time with friends and family.

