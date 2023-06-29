Zegna Zaps, Kirtley Claps Two Homers, Glacier Bullies Boise

BOISE, Idaho - The Glacier Range Riders (18-12) pranced to victory Wednesday night, using a complete team effort to demolish the Boise Hawks (18-14) by a score of 12-2 at Memorial Stadium. The Range Riders utilized Nick Zegna's best career start and four home runs, including two from Christian Kirtley, to roll to their first ever victory in Boise.

Zegna absolutely suffocated the Boise bats for seven innings as the rookie allowed just five hits, one earned run, and struck out four on the mound. Ryan Cloude came in to pitch the eighth and struck out the side, while John Natoli struck out the final two batters in a 1-2-3 inning to clinch the victory for Glacier. The Range Rider pitching trio did not walk or hit a batter on the evening.

It wasn't the quickest start for Glacier as the first run came via a solo shot in the second. It was Kirtley that amounted his first career hit and his first career homer all in one swing as he sent it oppo over the right field fence. After Boise tied it up, Nick Lucky hit another home run to add to his stellar start and made it 3-1 only for the Hawks to draw it back to 3-2.

The onslaught was on in the fifth when the visitors pushed four across. After a Gabe Howell sac fly and a Jackson Raper RBI groundout, Dean Miller pelted a ball 446 feet to straightaway center field for another Glacier home run. Kingston Liniak would also tack on to the lead with an RBI double.

Four more would come in the seventh thanks to an error, a sac fly, and Kirtley going yard for the second time on the day (and in his pro career), this time 404 feet over the left field fence to make it 11 for the Range Riders. Lucky put the cherry on top in the ninth with an RBI single.

The Hawks and Riders meet in a rubber match to decide the series tomorrow at 7:05 PM in Boise. You can listen to the game live on 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, or SAM1240.com.

