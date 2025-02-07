Zed Williams Nails Clutch Hatty in Colorado Victory
February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
It was a 3-Goal, 2-Assist night for Zed Williams as the Mammoth take down the Swarm 13-12.
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Mammoth Split Series with Swarm, Advance to 6-4 Via Win in Georgia - Colorado Mammoth
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Roughnecks - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Youth Movement Is Building for the Long Run - Albany FireWolves
- Game Preview - Halifax at Philadelphia - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Albany FireWolves Partner with Lachance State Farm Insurance Agency - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Mammoth Split Series with Swarm, Advance to 6-4 Via Win in Georgia
- Altitude Sports Returns to Xfinity
- Colorado Set to Close out Series with Georgia Swarm Friday
- Colorado Drops Dramatic 9-8 Overtime Decision to Toronto Rock Saturday
- Mammoth Look to Keep Rolling During Y2K Showdown vs. Toronto Rock