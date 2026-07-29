Zara Chavoshi Lauren Holiday Imoact Award Nominee
Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Home is where the heart is Lauren Holiday Impact nominee and Orlando Pride defender Zara Chavoshi and her friends at Habitat for Humanity have partnered up to build homes and develop financial literacy in communities across Orlando. Together, they are building infrastructure that will last generations.
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