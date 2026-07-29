Zara Chavoshi Lauren Holiday Imoact Award Nominee

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Home is where the heart is Lauren Holiday Impact nominee and Orlando Pride defender Zara Chavoshi and her friends at Habitat for Humanity have partnered up to build homes and develop financial literacy in communities across Orlando. Together, they are building infrastructure that will last generations.

Presented by nationwide.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.