Zane Franklin Acquired by Cincinnati in Completion of Future Considerations Deal

December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Zane Franklin has been acquired by Cincinnati completing a futures considerations deal.

Idaho acquired the playing rights to defenseman Jake Murray Oct. 16 with Cincinnati and then the following day the Texas Stars signed Murray to an AHL contract.

Franklin, was acquired by the Steelheads from the Reading Royals for future considerations on Oct. 30, 2022 and has accumulated 92 points (33G, 59A) in 142 career ECHL games.

In addition, defenseman Cody Haiskanen has been reassigned to the Steelheads from the AHL's Ontario Reign and defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled from Idaho by the Manitoba Moose.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.