Zack Smith Named Director of Community Relations & Game Ops

June 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Macon Mayhem have added another member to their front office team, hiring Zack Smith as the team's next Community Relations & Game Ops Director. Smith will fill the position previously held by Colin Mitchell, under whom he shadowed as an intern for the entire 2018-19 season.

"Zack displayed an outstanding work ethic while interning with us," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "We are confident he can step in and seamlessly fill this important role for our team. He learned a great deal under Colin and we look forward to seeing him in action."

Smith (23) graduated from Mercer University in May of 2019, receiving his B.B.A. in Sports Marketing & Analytics. He held multiple officer positions within his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, and was largely responsible for generating multiple group outings with the Mayhem during the 2018-19 season. He lent a hand at several community events as well, all while finishing his degree and working part-time as a Facilities Manager for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

"After spending a season interning with the Mayhem, I found the company culture and atmosphere to be exciting," Smith said. "I look forward to filling Colin's shoes and stepping into a position I have some experience in. Being from the Middle Georgia area, it's nice to be able to stay home and be involved in the community."

Smith has started his first week with the Mayhem and can be contacted at zsmith@maconmayhem.com or (478) 254-2815.

Mayhem season tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2019

Zack Smith Named Director of Community Relations & Game Ops - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.