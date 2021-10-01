Zack Greinke Tosses Two Scoreless Innings in Skeeters Loss to Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In a game started by Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated 3-1 by the Round Rock Express on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Greinke completed two scoreless innings, striking out three batters while allowing just one hit through 34 pitches. Greinke has been on the 10-Day IL since Sept. 21 with neck soreness.

The Skeeters led 1-0 heading into the ninth inning, but Round Rock's Ryan Dorow tallied a solo homer and was followed later in the inning on a two-run homer from Sam Huff. Both home runs came off Skeeters closer Ronel Blanco, who received the losing decision.

Marty Costes opened the scoring with a solo home run to left center in the fourth inning, his fourth home run since joining the Skeeters. The Skeeters logged just three hits for the second straight night, with Pedro León and Norel Gonzalez tallying singles to account for the other two hits.

Jonathan Bermudez followed Greinke and threw five scoreless innings while striking out six batters and allowing a walk on two hits. It marked the fourth time in seven Triple A appearances for Bermudez this season in which he logged at least four innings while allowing one-or-fewer runs. Riley Ferrell tossed a scoreless eighth inning, leading into Round Rock's breakout ninth.

With the loss, the Skeeters moved to 2-5 through the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch.

The Skeeters and Express meet for the third game of their five-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field.

