Zack Gelof Named Top MLB Prospect

January 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Another Growler has made an MLB Pipeline Top Prospects list. Zack Gelof was ranked as the #5 second base prospect in all of Major League Baseball. Gelof finished last season with the Las Vegas Aviators, the AAA affiliate of the Oakland A's. MLB Pipeline also predicts Gelof to make his Major League debut sometime this upcoming season. The former Virginia Cavalier hit a combined .270 batting average | 18 home runs | 66 RBI in the 2022 season.

Gelof joins both Matt Mervis and Niko Kavadas as Growlers who have made an MLB Pipeline Top Prospects list this off-season. Pipeline's full list is below.

The Top 10

1. Termarr Johnson, Pirates

2. Michael Busch, Dodgers

3. Jace Jung, Tigers

4. Justin Foscue, Rangers

5. Zack Gelof, Athletics

6. Connor Norby, Orioles

7. Edouard Julien, Twins

8. Nick Gonzales, Pirates

9. Nick Yorke, Red Sox

10. Wenceel Perez, Tigers

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 24, 2023

Zack Gelof Named Top MLB Prospect - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.