Zach Manns Leads in Rush Win with 4 Goals

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Manns, the myth, the legend... Zach Manns leads the Saskatchewan Rush with 4 goals in a 10-9 OT win over Albany!

