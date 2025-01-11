Zach Manns Huge 8 Points in Rush Win

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Zach Manns puts up 3 goals and 5 assists as the Rush win against the Desert Dogs.

