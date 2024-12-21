Zach Manns Electric Hatty Night for the Rush

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Zach Manns was ELECTRIC tonight, scoring 3 goals with 3 assists as the Rush take down the Knighthawks 14-12 and remain undefeated.

