Zach Higgins with 42 Plays vs. San Diego Seals
January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Zach Higgins was a WALL in San Diego, making 46 saves on 52 shots.
The Black Bears fall to the Seals 6-5
