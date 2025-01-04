Zach Higgins with 42 Plays vs. San Diego Seals

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Zach Higgins was a WALL in San Diego, making 46 saves on 52 shots.

The Black Bears fall to the Seals 6-5

