Zach Higgins Makes Incredible 58 Saves!

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Halifax peppered @ottblackbears' Zach Higgins with 75 shots on Friday night, Higgins stopped an incredible 58.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.